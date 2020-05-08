Winston-Salem man shot, taken to hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was shot Friday and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded to a Shooting call at 2921 Reynolds Park Road.

When they arrived in the area, officers located Timothy Stanback, 61, of Winston-Salem, suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Stanback’s initial statement was that he was walking in the 2900 block of Reynolds Park Road when he heard gunshots and realized that he was shot.

He could not provide any suspect information.

He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The WSPD requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.