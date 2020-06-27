Winston-Salem man dies on 16th Street after shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was shot and killed on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 1:59 a.m., officers with the WSPD were sent to 1522 N. Liberty St. when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Marcus Jerome Reid, 38, of Winston-Salem, lying in the road on 16th Street. Evidence gathered at the scene indicated that he had suffered a gunshot wound or wounds.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The investigation is in the early stages and limited information is available.

Authorities are no longer on the scene of this crime and are asking that anyone with information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.