Winston-Salem man shot, killed on Meadowview Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem early Sunday, according to a news release.
At approximately 2:49 a.m. officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 212 Meadowview Dr. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man inside the residence.
Authorities have identified the victim as 32-year-old Luis Enrique Chavez Salgado.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.