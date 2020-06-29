Winston-Salem man shot in chest during argument in parking lot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is expected to survive after he was shot on South Main Street in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting in a business parking lot at 2850 S. Main St.

At the scene, officers found 20-year-old Rodolfo Fernando Bernal, of Winston-Salem, who had been shot in the torso.

Bernal told people he was in an argument when the other person pulled out a gun and shot him inthe chest.

Witnesses on scene confirmed Bernal’s account.

Bernal was taken to the hospital with what police say appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.