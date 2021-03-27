Winston-Salem man shot during drive-by shooting on North Cherry Street, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was shot during a drive-by shooting on Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8:28 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at North Cherry Street.

The victim, a 27-year-old Winston-Salem man, said that he was near North Cherry Street when an unknown vehicle drove by and began shooting.

He realized he had been shot in his torso.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was shot in his torso on the backside.

The man was listed in stable condition, and his injury was not life-threatening.

He could not provide any further information about the shooting.

No witnesses were able to describe the vehicle. The unknown suspect then fled the area before police arrived

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.