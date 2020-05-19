Winston-Salem man second in Triad to claim $200,000 top prize with 007 scratch-off ticket

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Two top prizes in the James Bond 007 lottery game have been claimed by Triad men, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

On Monday, FOX8 reported that Eddie Odom, an office manager from Greensboro, won the $200,000 top prize with a James Bond 007 scratch-off ticket.

Now, NCEL says Samuel Cureton Jr. of Winston-Salem won the top prize too.

Cureton bought the lucky ticket at a Speedway on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.

On Friday, he picked up his winnings — $141,501 after taxes.

There are only four total top prizes in this game, and the only two that have been claimed were both in the Triad.

That means two more top prizes still remain.

James Bond 007 tickets also come with the opportunity to enter into a drawing to win a VIP trip for two to Las Vegas. Six trips can be won in three drawings, including round-trip airfare, four nights of deluxe accommodations and tickets to the James Bond Lottery Challenge where up to $1 million can be won.

The deadline for the first drawing is May 31.