Winston-Salem man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after rollover crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8:58 p.m., Officers responded to a crash in the 4700 block of Old Walkertown Road.

A GMC Yukon driven by a 56-year-old Winston-Salem man was going southwest on Old Walkertown Road when, for unknown reasons, the SUV ran off the road to the right.

After leaving the road, the GMC Yukon crashed with a utility pole and rolled.

The driver was taken to a local medical facility for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Next of kin was notified.

The 4700 block of Old Walkertown Road was closed for approximately 4 hours.