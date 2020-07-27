Winston-Salem man in critical condition after shot by multiple people, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex, according to police.

At about 7:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at 1 Salem Gardens Drive.

At the scene, police found Tyrese Murphy, 21, of Winston-Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after a fight in the parking lot of Salem Gardens Apartment Complex.

While the victim was fighting with an unknown person, multiple bystanders started shooting at the victim.

The unknown shooters then left the area before police arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He is in critical condition but police say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.