Winston-Salem man hears gunshot before realizing he’d been shot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — He heard a gunshot. That’s when he realized he’d been shot.

At about 8:06 p.m. Sunday, police learned that a person was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the hospital and found 20-year-old Tyrell Sherod Allen. He had been shot in the upper chest.

The victim told police that he was in a vehicle on the 100 block of Whitford Place Court when he heard a gunshot and realized he’d been struck. He immediately left the area.

Police say they have not found any witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.