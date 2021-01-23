Winston-Salem man found dead near Linn Station Road, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers are investigating after a man was found dead on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:39 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to an unknown trouble call at 3990 Linn Station Road.

When they arrived, officers found Bradley Monroe Taylor, 26, of Winston-Salem, in the nearby wooded area.

Taylor was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The next of kin for Taylor has been notified.