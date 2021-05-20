Winston-Salem man facing child sex charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man is facing multiple child sex charges, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Stephen Daniel Lintner, 63, is charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a minor, felony child abuse – sexual act and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Feb. 12, Winston-Salem police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a person was possibly in possession of child sexual exploitation material.

During the investigation, police searched a residence formerly rented by Lintner.

On Wednesday, Lintner turned himself in and was charged.

Lintner was given a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.