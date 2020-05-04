Winston-Salem man faces multiple drug charges after crashing into vehicle, home during pursuit, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing multiple drug charges after a pursuit with deputies ended when he crashed into a vehicle then a home on Friday, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The pursuit started when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Salem Parkway.
The driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit headed
northbound on US 421.
The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into an unoccupied vehicle and then a home on Turtle Rock Lane, deputies say.
No one was injured during the pursuit or crash.
The black Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT was discovered to be reported stolen out of Georgia.
The following items were seized from inside the vehicle: 842 grams of THC edibles, 214 grams of
THC wax concentrate, THC oil, amphetamine, oxycodone, a gun, ammunition and over
$4,000 in cash.
Nicolas Denard Gainey, 22, of Winston-Salem, faces the following charges:
- felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle
- misdemeanor resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer
- felony maintaining a vehicle for use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance
- two counts of PWISD marijuana
- felony possession of marijuana
- felony manufacture marijuana
- two counts of misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled
substance
- felony PWISD a schedule II controlled substance
- misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia
- misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia
- misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun
- misdemeanor possession of a fraudulent ID
- driving with revoked license
- speeding
- center lane violation
- improper passing
- window tint violation
- license plate cover violation
- displaying a fictitious registration
- driving with no insurance
Additionally, the Winston-Salem Police Department charged Gainey with misdemeanor hit-and-run.
He was given a $25,000 secured bond.