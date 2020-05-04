Winston-Salem man faces multiple drug charges after crashing into vehicle, home during pursuit, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing multiple drug charges after a pursuit with deputies ended when he crashed into a vehicle then a home on Friday, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The pursuit started when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Salem Parkway.

The driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit headed

northbound on US 421.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into an unoccupied vehicle and then a home on Turtle Rock Lane, deputies say.

No one was injured during the pursuit or crash.

The black Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT was discovered to be reported stolen out of Georgia.

The following items were seized from inside the vehicle: 842 grams of THC edibles, 214 grams of

THC wax concentrate, THC oil, amphetamine, oxycodone, a gun, ammunition and over

$4,000 in cash.

Nicolas Denard Gainey, 22, of Winston-Salem, faces the following charges:

felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle

misdemeanor resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer

felony maintaining a vehicle for use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance

two counts of PWISD marijuana

felony possession of marijuana

felony manufacture marijuana

two counts of misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled

substance

substance felony PWISD a schedule II controlled substance

misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia

misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun

misdemeanor possession of a fraudulent ID

driving with revoked license

speeding

center lane violation

improper passing

window tint violation

license plate cover violation

displaying a fictitious registration

driving with no insurance

Additionally, the Winston-Salem Police Department charged Gainey with misdemeanor hit-and-run.

He was given a $25,000 secured bond.