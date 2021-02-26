Winston-Salem man faces charges in arson of Pie Guys’ Pizza & More

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A man is facing charges in connection with the arson of a local business, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Burton Stanley Kopaskie III, 34, of Winston-Salem, is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony malicious use of explosive or incendiary device and felony burning of certain buildings.

At 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the Forsyth County Communications Division received a 911 call reporting a fire at Pie Guys’ Pizza & More at 3425 Kinnamon Village Commons.

Firefighters from Clemmons, Lewisville, Griffith and Forsyth County fire division all responded to the call and quickly bought the fire under control.

There were no injuries and damages to the business are estimated to be around $60,000.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office determined the fire was arson.

Kopaskie was identified as a suspect and the sheriff’s office said he targeted the business specifically.

Kopaskie was given a $500,000 unsecured bond and released. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 18.

On Thursday, Pie Guys’ Pizza & More released the following statement on Facebook:

“Wednesday, February 24th, after Pie Guys’ closed and all the employees were gone, we suffered a fire with extensive smoke damage and will be indefinitely closed until it is deemed safe to open.

“We are beyond thankful that none of our employees were at the restaurant when this tragic event took place. We are also grateful for the relationships we’ve made at Kinnamon Village, especially the Food Lion employees who saw the fire and immediately called the Sheriff’s Department.

“Naturally, Robert and the rest of the family are in shock. Our prayers go out to our employees who will be impacted by our indefinite closure, especially during a Pandemic. We will be working around the clock to get Pie Guys’ back open. We will miss all of our friends who we see on a weekly basis.”

The restaurant said customers should check the Pie Guys’ Pizza & More Facebook page for updates on reopening.