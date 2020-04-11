Winston-Salem man dies in wrong-way crash in Rockingham County, pregnant woman taken to hospital, troopers say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a crash in Rockingham County Friday afternoon that sent a pregnant woman to the hospital, troopers say.

James Pulliam, 79, of Winston-Salem, drove into the opposite lane for an unknown reason.

His vehicle crashed into another vehicle that was being driven by a 27-year-old man from Stokesdale.

The passenger in the second vehicle was a 26-year-old woman from Stokesdale who is six months pregnant.

The second vehicle caught fire, troopers say.

Trooper Chehaitli with State highway Patrol, who was off duty at the time, and another car stopped at the scene before first responders arrived.

Chehaitli pulled the Stokesdale man free, and the bystander pulled the pregnant woman free.

Pulliam died in the crash.

The Stokesdale man was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital by air, and the pregnant woman was taken to Cone Health.

The man has a broken leg, while the pregnant woman’s condition is unknown at this time.