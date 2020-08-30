Winston-Salem man dies in motorcycle crash after hitting tree, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:33 p.m., Winston-Salem police officers responded to a report of a crash in the 400 block of Oak Summit Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Honda motorcycle was going south on Oak Summit Road.

For unknown reasons at this time, the motorcycle ran off the road to the right and hit a tree, police say.

Michael Deshon Robinson, 30, of Winston-Salem, died at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Next of Kin was notified

This is the 19th traffic related fatality of 2020 compared to 12 at this time in 2019.

The 400 block of Oak Summit Road was closed for around 4 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.