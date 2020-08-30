Winston-Salem man dies in hospital after being hit by car while crossing road, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man died in a hospital on Saturday after being hit by a car while crossing the road on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8:35 p.m. on Friday, the WSPD was called to a vehicle crash, involving a pedestrian, in the 2800 block of University Parkway.

When they arrived, officers found Marcus Bowles, 35, of Winston-Salem, laying in the road a short distance behind a 2016 Toyota Corolla.

Officers, Forsyth County EMS and Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel immediately began to render aid to Bowles.

He was taken to Baptist Hospital where he was in surgery for life-threatening injuries.

He died on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation shows that Bowles was walking west across the northbound lane of travel in the 2800 block of University Parkway for unknown reasons.

The driver of the Corolla was going north on University Parkway in the left lane and did not see Bowles in the road until he hit him, police say.

The driver of the Corolla stopped immediately after the crash and called the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.