Winston-Salem man dies in head-on crash, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man died in a head-on crash Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Gilmer Lee Flippen, Jr., 65, of Winston-Salem, was in a 2002 Buick going south in the northbound lanes of Union Cross Road.

He then crashed head-on with a driver from Kernersville in a 2012 Mitsubishi around 8:20 p.m.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, and Flippen died at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Union Cross Road was closed for around 4.5 hours.

This is the first motor vehicle fatality of 2020 compared to 0 at this time in 2019, the release says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.