Winston-Salem man dies in crash after tire blows out, jeep flips several times, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man died in a crash on Tuesday after a Jeep he was driving flipped several times, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 7:21 a.m., the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with injuries on 421 northbound at Jonestown Road.

When they arrived, officers found a single vehicle crashed on the side of the road with a single person, Earl Henry Stevens IV, 24, of Winston-Salem, trapped inside.

Stevens had sustained serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Steven’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on US-421 northbound when a tire on the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving blew out and caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle flipped several times and came to rest on the side of US-421 northbound,

EMS personnel took Stevens to a local hospital where he later succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash.

The Winston-Salem Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is conducting the investigation into this crash.

No other information is available at this time.

This marks the 22nd traffic related death for 2020 compared to 13 at the same time in 2019.

US-421 NB was partially shut down for approximately 2.5 hours while this crash was being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.