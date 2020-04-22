Winston-Salem man dies in crash after SUV goes off road, hits telephone pole, police say (Hunter Braddy/WGHP)

Winston-Salem man dies in crash after SUV goes off road, hits telephone pole, police say (Hunter Braddy/WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man died Wednesday afternoon after a SUV he was driving hit a telephone pole, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported single vehicle crash in the 2900 block of Old Salisbury Road on Wednesday.

When they arrived, officers found a 1994 Chevrolet SUV off the side of the road in a field.

The driver, Michael David Kestner, 52, of Winston-Salem, died in the crash, police say.

The WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded and is investigating.

Preliminary investigation discovered that the Chevrolet was going north in the 2900 block of Old Salisbury Road when, for unknown reasons, it went off the road to the right.

The Chevrolet then crashed into a guy wire and telephone pole before coming to a stop in a field on the right side of the road, police say.

The 2900 block of Old Salisbury Road is closed right now while repairs are made to the telephone pole and lines.

Next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.