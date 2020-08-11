Winston-Salem man dies after shots fired on North Claremont Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police launched a death investigation after a man was found with a gunshot wound.

At about 9:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 2600 block of North Claremont Avenue.

While heading to the scene, police learned that a person was lying in the road.

At the scene, officers found 23-year-old Stephon Lane Gore suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gore was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.