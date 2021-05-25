Winston-Salem man dies after rollover crash on Old Walkertown Road

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after days hospitalized from a crash in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8:58 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash in the 4700 block of Old Walkertown Road.

A GMC Yukon driven by 56-year-old Keniard Willis, of Winston-Salem, was going southwest on Old Walkertown Road when, for unknown reasons, the SUV ran off the road to the right.

After leaving the road, the GMC Yukon crashed with a utility pole and rolled.

Willis was taken to a local medical facility for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

He died on Tuesday.

The 4700 block of Old Walkertown Road was closed for approximately four hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter