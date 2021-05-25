Winston-Salem man dies after rollover crash on Old Walkertown Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after days hospitalized from a crash in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8:58 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash in the 4700 block of Old Walkertown Road.

A GMC Yukon driven by 56-year-old Keniard Willis, of Winston-Salem, was going southwest on Old Walkertown Road when, for unknown reasons, the SUV ran off the road to the right.

After leaving the road, the GMC Yukon crashed with a utility pole and rolled.

Willis was taken to a local medical facility for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

He died on Tuesday.

The 4700 block of Old Walkertown Road was closed for approximately four hours.