Winston-Salem man dies after argument leads to attack

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after he was cut in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 10:28 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of an assault on the 200 block of Clayton Avenue.

At the scene, officers found 49-year-old Kevin Raphael Johnson, of Winston-Salem, suffering from multiple deep cuts. Forsyth Medical Emergency Services responded to the scene and pronounced Johnson dead.

Police determined that an argument led to the attack. They believe it was an isolated incident.

Officers are looking for one suspect. They did not release any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.