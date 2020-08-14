Winston-Salem man dies after accidentally shooting himself in leg while sitting in vehicle, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man died after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, police say.

At about 9:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 2600 block of North Claremont Avenue.

While heading to the scene, police learned that a person was lying in the road.

At the scene, officers found 23-year-old Stephon Lane Gore suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gore was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Winston-Salem police launched a death investigation.

Investigators determined that Gore was sitting in a vehicle when he tried to get his gun. In the process, the gun went off, shooting him in the leg.

Police say they are still working to determine why Gore was trying to get his gun.

All evidence suggests that the shooting was a self-inflicted accident, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to call (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.