DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a head-on crash on NC-109 on Friday, according to NC Highway Patrol.

At 2:41 p.m., a Ford SUV driven by Jerome Williams, of Winston-Salem, was going north on NC-109 near Jolly Road.

The Ford then went left of center and hit a Lexus SUV head-on.

Williams died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Lexus, A Denton woman, was taken to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries, troopers say.