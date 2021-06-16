Winston-Salem man crashes into two police vehicles, leads officers on pursuit, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Wednesday after crashing into two police vehicles and leading officers on a pursuit, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 12:06 p.m., when Winston-Salem officers and NC probation and parole officers were arresting James Isamu Stovall Jr., 31, of Winston-Salem, for outstanding probation violations, they tried to stop a 2020 Toyota Camry he was driving.

He then intentionally drove into two occupied Winston-Salem police vehicles and fled the scene.

The pursuit went through multiple streets, including Ebert Road, South Main Street, Silas Creek Parkway, Clemmonsville Road and Peters Creek Parkway.

The pursuit ended at a Sheetz when the suspect pulled into the parking lot and stopped.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement

fleeing to elude arrest

careless and reckless driving

carrying a concealed weapon

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook