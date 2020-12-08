Winston-Salem man charged with taking indecent liberties with minor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Friday and is facing multiple sex offense charges, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Antonio Dante Williams, 30, of Winston-Salem, is facing the following charges:

  • statutory rape
  • attempted statutory sex offense
  • indecent liberties with a minor

These are all felony charges.

An arrest warrant states the offense Williams was charged for happened on May 3, 2019.

