Winston-Salem man charged with taking indecent liberties with minor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Friday and is facing multiple sex offense charges, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Antonio Dante Williams, 30, of Winston-Salem, is facing the following charges:

statutory rape

attempted statutory sex offense

indecent liberties with a minor

These are all felony charges.

An arrest warrant states the offense Williams was charged for happened on May 3, 2019.