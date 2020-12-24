Winston-Salem man charged with secret peeping, taking indecent liberties with child

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested and has been charged with secret peeping and taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Sept. 25, deputies with the DCSO received a report that a juvenile female had been recorded without her knowledge while she was showering sometime between 2014 and 2016.

The juvenile was seen at the Dragonfly Child Advocacy Center and told officials there about inappropriate touching.

After investigating, detectives working with the Winston-Salem Police Department conducted a search warrant at a home on Heathrow Drive in Winston-Salem.

As a result of evidence collected during the investigation, arrests warrants were obtained for William Justin Routh, 29, of Winston-Salem.

He was arrested and charged with felony secret peeping and taking indecent liberties with a child.

He is in the Davidson County Jail under a $125,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8.

The investigation is ongoing.