Winston-Salem man charged with murder after man shot, killed at apartment complex, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of another man on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:23 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to Sunrise Towers on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Noblake Taylor, 47, of Winston-Salem, in an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced Taylor dead at the scene.

Detectives with the WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Tony Rogers, 54, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and has been charged with murder. He is in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.

Preliminary information indicates that Taylor and Rogers knew each other and got in a verbal altercation when Rogers shot Taylor, police say.

Rogers remained on scene and waited for police to arrive.

The next of kin has been notified.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.