Winston-Salem man charged with murder after girlfriend found dead in side yard of their home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with murder after his girlfriend was found dead on Saturday night in the side yard of their home in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 9:16 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the 300 block of Peden Street when they were told about a gunshot.

Officers canvassed the area and found a Kristin Nicole Mendez, 33, of Winston-Salem, unresponsive in the side yard of a home on Peden Street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services pronounced Mendez dead on the scene.

Willie Junior Snuggs, Mendez’s boyfriend, was in the home. He has been charged with murder, and is currently being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook. Citizens can also text tips, photos and/or videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department Text-A-Tip line at (336) 276-1717.