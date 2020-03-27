Winston-Salem man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing multiple child sex charges, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Evoy Hushbeck, 38, is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hushbeck was charged after deputies executed a search warrant at 5231 Davis Road on Thursday.

He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

The sheriff’s office said further charges will be forthcoming.