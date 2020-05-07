Winston-Salem man charged in crash that killed Lexington Senior High School assistant principal

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged after a crash claimed the life of a Lexington City Schools assistant principal last month, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Richard Allen Moore

Richard Allen Moore, 53, of Winston-Salem, is charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, speeding 60/35, improper towing, failure to maintain lane, driving in the center lane and driving the wrong way.

Officers responded to a reported crash in the 3900 Block of North Liberty Street around 12:10 p.m. on April 28.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Jeep Laredo being driven by Moore was going north on Liberty Street.

A 2015 Honda Pilot being driven by a 27-year-old Lexington woman was going south on Liberty Street.

For unknown reasons at the time, the Jeep drove into the southbound lane and the two vehicles crashed.

Holly Hinson, 35, of Winston-Salem, who was a passenger in the Honda, died at the scene of the crash.

Hinson was an assistant principal at Lexington Senior High School.

Moore and the driver of the Honda were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moore was arrested on Thursday and was given a $25,000 bond.