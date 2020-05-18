Winston-Salem man arrested after crash in stolen vehicle, chase with deputies

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested after a chase with Davidson County deputies Friday, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to 6791 S. Highway 150 when they were told about a breaking and entering in progress.

During the investigation, a stolen vehicle from Lexington City was found, and another vehicle was reported stolen from 490 Allen Drive.

The vehicle was found a short time later after it crashed at the intersection of Giles Road and Hairston Road.

While investigating the stolen vehicle crash, another vehicle was stolen from 365 Hairston Road, leading to a short vehicle chase.

John Stephen Szwalla, 28, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and faces the following charges:

three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

felony flee to elude, two counts of breaking and entering a residence

two counts of larceny after breaking and entering

attempted larceny of a motor vehicle

four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle

two counts of larceny from motor vehicles

two counts of larceny of firearms

two counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Szwalla is in the Davidson County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond and has a court date of July 20.