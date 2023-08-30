FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man accused of exposing himself on educational property.

Around 10:54 a.m. on Tuesday, a school resource officer at Parkland High School was told by a school employee about a suspicious vehicle on campus.

The SRO responded to the gray F-150 pick-up truck and spoke with the man inside.

After determining he had no official business on campus, the SRO advised him to leave campus and not return.

Investigators say they later learned a school employee did see the suspect exposing his genitalia while in the truck.

Zain Rosnedo Dominquez, 41, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure.

He was given a $1,000 secured bond. He has met the conditions of his release, and his court date is scheduled for Nov. 3.