Winston-Salem man accused of trying to force way into woman’s home; charged with burglary, kidnapping

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing multiple charges following a reported burglary, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Luke Parker Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree burglary, obtaining property by false pretense and second-degree kidnapping.

Officers came to the 300 block of Vintage Avenue at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday after a reported burglary attempt.

Officers said a female victim came to her front door after hearing a knock at the door and found a package lying on her porch.

Assuming a package had been delivered, she opened the door and was grabbed by Parker, according to the release.

Parker is accused of trying to force her back into her home. The victim was able to break away and run from Parker, where she sought help and called 911.

Police said parker went into the victim’s home and stole her purse, which contained various credit cards and other valuables.

Officers learned the victim’s credit cards were used at a gas station located on Liberty Street shortly after the theft.

After reviewing surveillance video, Parker was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody around 2:20 p.m.

He was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

At the time of his arrest, Parker was out on a $30,000 bond for charges of breaking and entering and safe cracking steaming from an incident in Stokes County last year.