Winston-Salem man accused of asking child for sex acts over computer

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly asking a child for sex acts over the computer, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Beginning in October, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office launched an undercover investigation involving an adult man soliciting a minor for sexual acts.

Investigators identified the suspect as Patrick Lee Willis, 39, of Winston-Salem.

On Monday, investigators obtained arrest and search warrants.

Winston-Salme police helped deputies find and arrest Willis.

He was charged with one count of felony soliciting a minor by computer. He received a $5,000 secured bond.

