Winston-Salem man accused of asking child for sex acts over computer

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly asking a child for sex acts over the computer, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.
Beginning in October, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office launched an undercover investigation involving an adult man soliciting a minor for sexual acts.
Investigators identified the suspect as Patrick Lee Willis, 39, of Winston-Salem.
On Monday, investigators obtained arrest and search warrants.
Winston-Salme police helped deputies find and arrest Willis.
He was charged with one count of felony soliciting a minor by computer. He received a $5,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300 and speak with a member of the Human Exploitation Team. You may also call Alamance County Crime stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or p3tips.com.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- How Congress will count the Electoral College votes
- EXPLAINER: How do I know when to get my 2nd vaccine shot?
- Bianca Smith becomes first Black female coach in professional baseball
- Black turnout fuels Warnock’s Senate victory in Georgia
- Lung damage from coronavirus can be long lasting, health professionals warn