WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man faces multiple charges after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while firing at three other people during an argument last weekend, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Saturday, Winston-Salem officers were in the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they heard shots being fired nearby.

Officers responded and found Assante Sims, 36, of Winston-Salem, at a home and learned he had been shot in the leg.

He was then taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Sims was firing at three other people during an argument and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

During a follow-up investigation, officers conducted a search warrant on the home on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where Sims was found shot and seized:

two semi-automatic rifles

ammunition

gun accessories

5.8 grams of crack cocaine

156 grams of cocaine

Sims was arrested and charged with:

felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill

felony trafficking cocaine

felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling

misdemeanor discharging a firearm within city limits

misdemeanor going armed to the terror of the public

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

He was not given a bond.