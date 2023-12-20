WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man faces multiple charges after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while firing at three other people during an argument last weekend, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.
On Saturday, Winston-Salem officers were in the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they heard shots being fired nearby.
Officers responded and found Assante Sims, 36, of Winston-Salem, at a home and learned he had been shot in the leg.
He was then taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say Sims was firing at three other people during an argument and accidentally shot himself in the leg.
During a follow-up investigation, officers conducted a search warrant on the home on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where Sims was found shot and seized:
two semi-automatic rifles
ammunition
gun accessories
5.8 grams of crack cocaine
156 grams of cocaine
Sims was arrested and charged with:
- felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill
- felony trafficking cocaine
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling
- misdemeanor discharging a firearm within city limits
- misdemeanor going armed to the terror of the public
- misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
He was not given a bond.