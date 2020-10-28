Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools makes decision on pre-K through 1st grade re-entry plan

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools made a decision on Tuesday night for the phased re-entry of pre-K through first grade students.
Students with disabilities in Exceptional Children (EC) separate setting, those assigned to EC programs (i.e. visually impaired, hearing impaired, MAP, behavior) and students on the Occupational Course of Study along with all pre-K students will return on Nov. 2.
Kindergartners will return on Nov. 9.
First grade students will return on Nov. 16.
Students in grades 2-12 will remain in virtual learning, with a decision to be made on those grade levels on Nov. 17.
