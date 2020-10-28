Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools makes decision on pre-K through 1st grade re-entry plan

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools made a decision on Tuesday night for the phased re-entry of pre-K through first grade students.

Students with disabilities in Exceptional Children (EC) separate setting, those assigned to EC programs (i.e. visually impaired, hearing impaired, MAP, behavior) and students on the Occupational Course of Study along with all pre-K students will return on Nov. 2.

Kindergartners will return on Nov. 9.

First grade students will return on Nov. 16.

Students in grades 2-12 will remain in virtual learning, with a decision to be made on those grade levels on Nov. 17.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter