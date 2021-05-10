Winston-Salem leaders set to discuss solutions to violent crime

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been a violent seven days in the city of Winston-Salem.

There were three shootings in just as many hours, a standoff with police, a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend and a drive-by shooting that injured three people just after midnight Monday morning.

“It puts a burden on the officers and the forensics investigators that have to put all of this together in detail,” said Mayor Allen Joines.

10 homicides, 61 aggravated assaults, 19 people shot and more than 130 calls reporting gunshots throughout the city—all in the last five months.

Mayor Joines told FOX8 that city leaders are constantly talking about ways to stop the violence. The city will begin using ShotSpotter technology this summer. So when someone shoots a gun, the system will automatically report the incident to police along with a location of where the firearm went off.

“That won’t prevent a shooting, but it might become a deterrent if a shot goes off that the police are going to be there very, very quickly,” Mayor Joines stated.

Detecting gunfire is one part of the solution.

The city’s Real Time Crime Center lets investigators peek into neighborhoods and businesses that are registered to share surveillance video to help solve crimes.

“We’re not the only city in the country that’s having that. It’s basically across the board that we’re seeing increases in violence, and that’s very unfortunate,” Mayor Joines explained.

Mayor Joines encourages people to speak up and report crime if it happens in their neighborhoods.

“We’re all concerned, trying to get some handle on the violence,” Mayor Joines concluded.

The mayor plans to meet with the sheriff and police chief within the next two weeks about the increase in crime and what else can be done to stop it.