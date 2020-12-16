Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to operate on two-hour delay Thursday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday.

The school system released the following statement:

“Due to the potential for hazardous travel conditions tomorrow morning, WS/FCS will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday, December 17.

“In an effort to keep students and staff safe, the delay means all students, teachers and district staff should report 2 hours later than their normal start time. All classes, both in person and remote will also start two hours later than the normal time.

“Thank you for your understanding, stay safe and have a great evening!”