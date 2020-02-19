Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to dismiss 2 hours early on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will dismiss two hours early on Thursday in anticipation of winter weather.

To view FOX8's list of closings and delays, click here.

"In anticipation of winter weather tomorrow afternoon, out of an abundance of caution for staff, student, bus and parent drivers, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will dismiss 2 hours early on Thursday, February 20," the school system tweeted on Wednesday evening.

The Piedmont Triad will be under a Winter Weather Advisory on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Precipitation will likely start as a chilly rain Thursday before changing to a rain-snow mixture in the afternoon. It could turn to all snow on Thursday night.

The National Weather Service said one to three inches of snow accumulation is expected.