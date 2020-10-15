Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston resigns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston has resigned, according to a news release from the school system.

The school system released the following information:

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston has tendered her resignation to the WS/FCS Board of Education. The WS/FCS Board of Education has called an emergency Board of Education Meeting today, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 5 p.m. The Board will meet inside the auditorium of the Education Building at 475 Corporate Square Drive in Winston-Salem, in closed session, to begin discussions.

Dr. Hairston said, “I have the chance to accept an opportunity dear to my heart within another school district that I cannot pass up. While I am not yet at liberty to discuss all the details, I want the talented staff, and amazing students and families of this district to hear this news from me, first. I want them to know that working in this community has been a truly rewarding experience and I’ve been grateful for the opportunity.”

Dr. Hairston has shared with members of the board that she will work with them in whatever way possible to ensure a smooth and successful transition of leadership.

WS/FCS Board of Education Chair, Malishai Woodbury, said, “Dr. Hairston has done some incredible work in her short time here and while we are still processing this announcement, we support Dr. Hairston in making a decision that she feels is best for her personal growth and career.”

Chair Woodbury continued by saying, “Our Board has been through some difficult times in recent months, but I can assure you we will do what we think is best for students, best for staff and best for our community. We will begin working immediately to find someone who will take the reigns of this difficult work and carry on. We can’t stop, the learning must continue.”

Chair Woodbury went on to say the district plans to move forward with the approved phased reopening plan.

Dr. Hairston and Chair Woodbury will host a press conference to discuss more details about Dr. Hairston’s resignation, the transition of leadership, and the search for a new superintendent on Friday, October 16, at 2 p.m. inside the auditorium of the WS/FCS Education Building located at 4801 Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem.

Dr. Hairston is the seventh superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and the first African American to serve in the role. She is the district’s second female leader. She started with WS/FCS in September of 2019.