Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools names Tricia McManus as new superintendent

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has named Tricia McManus as the school system’s new superintendent.

McManus has been acting as the interim superintendent since November after Dr. Angela Hairston resigned.

Prior to taking over as interim superintendent, McManus worked as the deputy superintendent for WS/FCS from June 2020 to November.

Prior to WS/FCS, McManus was the assistant superintendent for leadership and professional development, and school transformation in the Hillsborough County Schools in Florida since 2016.

Before that role, she served as a director and executive director of that district’s Leadership Development for five years.

From 1990 to 2009, McManus spent time in a variety of roles within the district.

She served as an elementary teacher, resource teacher, elementary assistant principal and then principal.