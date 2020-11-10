Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools names interim superintendent

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has named Tricia McManus as interim superintendent as the school system searches for a replacement for Dr. Angela Hairston.

The school system on Tuesday released the following information:

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has approved a contract to hire Tricia McManus as Interim Superintendent while the board begins the search for Dr. Angela Hairston’s permanent replacement. Hairston announced her resignation as WS/FCS Superintendent on October 15, 2020. She will begin working as the superintendent of Danville Public Schools in December.

Tricia McManus has worked as the Deputy Superintendent for WS/FCS since June of 2020. Prior to WS/FCS, McManus was the Assistant Superintendent for Leadership and Professional Development, and School Transformation in the Hillsborough County Schools in Florida since 2016. Before that role, she served as a Director and Executive Director of that district’s Leadership Development for five years. From 1990 to 2009, McManus spent time in a variety of roles within the district. She served as an elementary teacher, resource teacher, elementary assistant principal and then principal.

McManus has a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of South Florida and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from the University of South Florida.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as the interim superintendent and am thankful for the Board’s confidence during this time of transition,” said McManus. “I look forward to continue working with all of the teachers, administrators, staff, families and community to meet the needs of every one of our 54,000 students so they are able to thrive even amidst these challenging times. Keeping our students and staff safe while maintaining a strong focus on providing the very best education possible, will be at the core of our day to day work throughout the remainder of this school year.”

Dr. Angela Hairston commented about the decision saying, “I have the utmost confidence in Tricia. I was excited when she joined this district because I knew her track record of solid leadership, in an urban setting. In her short time here, she has built a reputation among our principals, teachers, and district leaders as someone they can trust, someone that works hard to understand their challenges. She collaborates with them to do what is best for students. Her experience makes her well qualified to step into the role and guide the district’s work as the Board begins the task of finding a new, permanent leader.”

Malishai Woodbury, WS/FCS Board of Education Chair, said, “Since I first met Tricia, I have seen a strong commitment and focus on building equity within our schools. She has remained focused on making sure our most vulnerable students and families have access to resources and a solid public education. I think she can lead the district during this time of transition.”

According to the contract approved by the board Tuesday night, McManus’ first official day will be Monday, November 16, 2020.