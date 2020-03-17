Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools holds meeting to discuss COVID-19 plans

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools held a meeting Monday night to discuss plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than a 1,000 meals were served today and the school system plans to start running 16 buses for meal delivery on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, device and Wi-Fi hotspot pickup will begin.

18,091 students requested Chromebooks and 4,001 students requested Wi-Fi hotspots.

On Thursday, eLearning instruction begins. Non-technical learning activities and resources will be shared for kindergarten to second grade students. Teachers are using PSL, Google Hangouts, phone calls, and Zoom to connect with students to deliver instructional support

The school system said its call center received 661 calls on Sunday and 1,800 on Monday.

The school system voted to approve language that would allow the superintendent flexibility with regulating multiple policies, including:

contract administration

attendance

student evaluation

school calendar

school day for students

teacher work schedules

make up work