Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools holding virtual career fair on Saturday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will hold a virtual career fair on Saturday.

The school system released the following information:

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will host its first Winter Career Fair on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held virtually and showcase open teaching, substitute teaching and counseling positions with WS/FCS.

When registering, job seekers can upload resumes that will be shared with principals. During the Career Fair, candidates will be able to browse virtual “booths” and talk with principals. Over 60 schools and the Substitute Teaching Department will be on hand to answer questions during the 4-hour event.

There will be two simultaneous career opportunity sessions. One will be with principals from elementary schools and the Substitute Teaching Department. The other will include principals from middle and high schools. There are available teaching and counseling positions at all grade levels across a variety of subjects/areas including: Exceptional Children, Dual Language Immersion and more. Lewisville Middle School will also be opening in the 2021-22 school year and will be recruiting at this event.

Those interested in attending the session for elementary and substitute positions can register here. Candidates searching for middle and high school positions can register here. Applicants can sign up for and attend both sessions.