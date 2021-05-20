Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Forsyth County health department begin giving COVID-19 vaccines at schools

Vaccination clinics begin today at two Winston-Salem/Forsyth County middle schools.

Vaccines were given out at Mineral Springs Middle and Northwest Middle on Thursday. The site remains open to the public until 4 p.m.

Two high school clinics will take place on Friday, from 2:50 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Carver and Parkland high schools.

The clinics at the two high schools will be open to the public from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

“The goal is to improve vaccination access for students in the newly approved age range of 12–15 as well as provide open vaccine access to anyone that is eligible in the community that still needs and wants to get vaccinated,” the school system and health department said in a joint news release.

To pre-register, click here.