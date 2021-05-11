Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools finalizing plans for summer school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The summer experience in schools is changing for 2021.

“This year we’re looking at all different types of efforts targeting all different age groups from kindergarten through 12 grades,” said Brent Campbell, Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools chief communication officer.

In WSFCS, 16 different programs will be offered. Everything from education recovery to mental health help.

“Social, and emotional needs, physical engagement needs as well as that highly intense math, reading, stem, science,” Campbell said.

This year more than 5,000 students registered for summer classes, compared to about 2,000 students in previous years.

Tiemba Poteat’s 6-year-old twins are students in Guilford County. They survived the school year, but she believes they need more education to keep them on track when classes let out in a few weeks.

“I think it’s exceptional for all the kids to be able to go back, to pick up on things that they have missed and pick up for the next year,” Poteat said.

Guilford County Schools is in the process of communicating plans. They plan to have one by the end of the week.

Davidson and Alamance County School Districts both have 4-day per week schedules. and transportation and meals will be provided to students.