Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools families prepare to start online classes Thursday

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Thursday morning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County teachers and students will become the first in the Triad to begin online classes.

Wednesday, district leaders and teachers passed out Chromebooks to students in need.

They walked parents through the login process, while some teachers explained how the lesson plans in the coming days will play out.

“Gonna have to take it day at a time, to get things started,” Ronda Jackson explained as she picked up her 5-year-old’s computer.

Jackson is a mother of two: her daughter and her 15-year old son.

“It’s hard being at home and not at work,” she said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been in school, so right now it’s for them. I’m learning.”

There are several different ways that teachers have outlined their lesson plans for the future.

For Jackson’s high school student, he will be working through online lesson plans and paper work that will be turned in and graded. District leaders explained that there might be a small portion of teachers who do live lesson plans, however, they have not been recommended as of yet.

For the younger students, like Jackson’s daughter, the lesson plans will include more parent-student interaction.

“Right now there are so many challenges going on,” explained Tremona Purvis, a kindergarten teacher at Griffith Elementary. “I don’t want this to be a burden, and that’s not how we’re setting this up to be.”

Her lesson plans include watching online videos that involve the curriculum for reading, English and math.

“We’ve uploaded videos from them to go onto. Like, they’ll count to 100 from 2s, 5s and 10s. Different addition story problems that the parents can log in,” she said.

She stresses that she wants to spend the first few days of online learning as a review to get students and parents used to the online applications provided.

“We don’t want it to be anything that they’ve never done in the classroom. We don’t want it to be anything they’ve never seen before. Then that is going to take anxiety to the parent, and we don’t need that,” she said.

Computers will be passed out through Friday to allow all families a chance to come and get them. Wi-Fi hotspots will be made available sometime next week.

Teachers are working to accommodate students who will not be able to do the online work until later in the week.