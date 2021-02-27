WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employees were vaccinated as part of Group 3 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Saturday at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health’s mass vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building.

WS/FCS employees were most of the 1,500 scheduled appointments at the mass vaccination site on Saturday.

Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health provided additional staffing and vaccine as part of their partnership with Forsyth Public Health to vaccinate school employees.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employees vaccinated at fairgrounds

WS/FCS scheduled the appointments for school employees.

WS/FCS and private schools will continue to schedule appointments for their employees that will take place at the Fairgrounds or at Novant Health’s mass vaccination site at Hanes Mall.