Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools cancels field trips amid coronavirus concerns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is suspending all school-sponsored field trips and staff out-of- district professional development programs effective Thursday, March 12, according to a news release.

All school-sponsored trips will remain on hold until further notice.

This does not include official school athletic contests and group competitions. The school district will follow guidance from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and other state organizations about how this will impact athletic events and competitions, according to the release.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions as needed. We will always communicate with parents as soon as any decisions are made and will keep you advised on the latest information. Leaders in our district continue to monitor the latest news regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and we are working closely with local and state health officials to keep our students and staff safe and healthy."

Guilford County Schools says the district is reviewing everything on a day-by-day basis.

